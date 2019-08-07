No bull: unusual sighting on the Okanagan Rail Trail

A bull was spotted roaming the rail trail in Lake Country on Sunday

It’s not everyday you ride your bike around Lake Country and come face-to-face with a bull, but for one resident, that’s exactly what happened this weekend.

On Aug. 4, Dawna Daoust was on a bike ride with some friends on the Rail Trail when they spotted a bull walking down the trail.

READ MORE: Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

READ MORE: Learn wildfire coping skills at CMHA Kelowna workshop

“We were making a plan of which direction to go if he actually started toward us,” she said. “Luckily, he crossed over to where the little hobby airfield is.”

The bull was also spotted at Wood Lake Road and it was seen making a stop at Woodsdale General Store.

Karen Miller, the director of communications with the District of Lake Country, said she heard about the bull roaming around town over the weekend. She said roaming livestock isn’t a common issue in Lake Country, but it has happened before.

READ MORE: Province responds to misspelled ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign

“Normally we would just call the rancher and the cowboys will come down and deal with it,” she said.

But this time, she said, officials didn’t know who the bull belonged to.

From the photos submitted to the online community on Facebook, Miller said she was pleased to see the bull using the rail trail.

“The comments on social media were so witty,” she added in with a laugh.

Bull talk has been quiet in the Facebook group—where initial sightings were reported—since Sunday, and Kelowna Capital News is awaiting word from bylaw officials regarding the whereabouts of the animal.

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.