The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIOBC) will not follow through with charges for a police officer involved in an arrest of an individual in Kelowna last January. (File)

Kelowna police officer cleared of wrong doing in shooting

Individual sustained two bullet wounds shot from officer during arrest

A Kelowna police officer involved in a shooting last January will not face any disciplinary action, according to The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIOBC).

IIOBC chief civilian director Ronald MacDonald said the incident occurred on Jan. 23, 2019 when an officer and Emergency Response Team (ERT) members attempted to arrest the individual in a commercial parking lot in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Independent Investigations Office seeks witnesses following arrest in Penticton

During the incident, the suspect was driving a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe pick-up truck and was being tracked by another surveillance team. After authorities failed to stop the vehicle, the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle at high speed.

After ERT members tracked the vehicle to a mall and learned that the suspect was in a nearby taxi, they attempted to mobilize the taxi by blocking the vehicle with their cars.

After the individual fled the taxi, he stole a Dodge automobile left running in a nearby alley.

At that time, the individual knew he was being chased by the involved police officer and accelerated the Dodge quickly backwards by putting it into reverse.

According to the IIOBC, an officer thinking the suspect was going to drive into the ERT fired six rounds from his gun into the Dodge from a downward trajectory.

The individual was hit with two different bullets, one of which went through his arm and the other through his hip. Shortly after, the suspect was removed from the Dodge and arrested.

During the investigation, MacDonald said there were multiple reasons why charges against the police officer would not be considered.

“Overall, this was a dynamic and dangerous situation, created by the action of AP (affected person) fleeing on foot and then using the car he stole as a weapon,” said MacDonald.

“I do not consider that there are reasonable grounds to believe that an officer may have committed an offence under any enactment and therefore the matter will not be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges.”

During the investigation, statements from the officer, 30 civilian witnesses, 19 witness police officers and 9-1-1 line and police dispatch audio recordings were used to investigate the incident.

To view the full report, you can visit the IIOBC’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Kelowna dismantling temporary homeless camp at Recreation Avenue
Next story
Experts call for ice climbers to wear avalanche safety gear in the mountains

Just Posted

Kelowna Aquajets celebrate last meet of the decade

The club sent 76 swimmers to the MJB Ice Classic in Kamloops last week

Rockets’ defenceman inks NHL rookie deal

Kaedan Korczak signed a entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights

Okanagan Science Centre bring gifts of science for low-income families

Along with the Salvation Army, the centre will gift 62 one-year memberships to families in Vernon

Environment Canada continues weather alert for Okanagan highways

Rough winter conditions are still expected on Connector, Coquihalla and Highway 1

Rockets’ Foote officially makes World Juniors roster

Team Canada made their last cut Saturday ahead of the tournament start on Dec. 26

Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

A look back at Black Press Media’s top viral videos

Fundraiser started for tow truck driver injured near Malakwa

John Brown is recovering from serious injuries in hospital.

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Summerland’s Morton Hall was a college dorm

From 1906 to 1915, Okanagan Baptist College operated in the community

Even snakes in Princeton get something for Christmas

If you live in Princeton, even if you are totally a snake,… Continue reading

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Dog trapped in Osprey Lake fire dies of smoke inhalation

A family pet was trapped in a burning outbuilding near Osprey Lake… Continue reading

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Most Read