No criminality in the 2019 death of woman found on Kelowna beach

The woman found dead on Gyro Beach Sunday afteroon has been identified as Surrey’s Caitlin Midori Bradley.

A year after 29-year-old Caitlin Bradley was found dead in the waters of Okanagan Lake, the BC Coroners Service has determined there was no criminality in her death.

On April 21, 2019, the Kelowna RCMP found Bradley floating face down in the water off Gyro Beach in Kelowna.

According to her social media account, Bradley was most recently employed as a dancer at a local bar. At the time police asked for any information regarding her actions prior to her death to advance their ongoing investigation. The 29-year-old was a resident of Surrey, though friends say she had called Kelowna home for awhile.

Friends and family mourned Bradley on social media as news of her death filtered out around the city.

“Rest In Paradise Caitlin .. Thank you for everything .. I wish I had answered your last text,” said rapper ‘Lil Windex’, on an Instagram post.

“No words right now. Just can’t believe your gone. ‘Til we meet again my friend,” said Les Darroux on another post.

Police have concluded their investigation.

READ MORE: Mounties identify woman found dead on Kelowna beach

READ MORE: Kelowna trial for three men charged in Hope murder delayed 11 months

RCMP

