No driver found of rolled-over truck in Kelowna

The driver of a rolled-over pickup truck in Kelowna’s wine country was nowhere to be seen when the crash was called in on Sept. 29.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Casorso Road and DeHart Road around noon on Thursday, where they found the blue truck on its side.

One fire engine and bylaw services were first to arrive, with RCMP also attending to search the vehicle before it was towed.

The crash seemed to be single-vehicle. Traffic was not affected.

Breaking – single truck rollover at Carorso and DeHart in #Kelowna. Traffic isn’t affected. Fire and By-Law are on scene. @BlackPressMedia @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/5NLC9HEMl9 — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) September 29, 2022

car accidentCity of KelownaRCMP