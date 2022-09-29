(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

No driver found of rolled-over truck in Kelowna

Vehicle found on its side on Casorso Road

The driver of a rolled-over pickup truck in Kelowna’s wine country was nowhere to be seen when the crash was called in on Sept. 29.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Casorso Road and DeHart Road around noon on Thursday, where they found the blue truck on its side.

One fire engine and bylaw services were first to arrive, with RCMP also attending to search the vehicle before it was towed.

The crash seemed to be single-vehicle. Traffic was not affected.

car accidentCity of KelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
One final fairwell for retired wildfire tanker at Kelowna airport
Next story
Death under investigation at Osoyoos correctional facility, days after man charged with Kelowna theft and attempted murder, dies

Just Posted

Lake Country Mayor Elect Blaire Ireland addresses the crowd before council candidates answer questions at a forum at the Creekside Theatre on Sept. 28, 2022 (Brittany Webster - the Calendar)
Lake Country council candidates talk housing, climate change, development

Dashcam video from the takedown shows a multitude of police vehicles converging on the scene on Highway 97 in West Kelowna. (YouTube)
Death under investigation at Osoyoos correctional facility, days after man charged with Kelowna theft and attempted murder, dies

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
No driver found of rolled-over truck in Kelowna

A retired Conair CV580 tanker performs a fly-by and water drop at YLW on Sept. 28, 2022. (KF Aerospace/Submitted)
One final fairwell for retired wildfire tanker at Kelowna airport

Pop-up banner image