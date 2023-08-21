No growth in Kelowna wildfire, but air quality hazardous

The Walroy Lake wildfire is still out of control but remains at an estimated 769 hectares

Road block at John Hindle Drive and Academy Way in Kelowna due to Walroy Lake wildfire, Aug. 20, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Captial News)

The Walroy Lake wildfire burning in the Clifton/McKinley area is still out of control but remains at an estimated 769 hectares.

It is part of the Grouse Complex, which includes the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

BC Wildfire Service has 32 members fighting the Walroy Lake fire, along with 17 structure protection personnel from the

Kelowna Fire Department and heavy equipment. There are 14 helicopters assigned to the Grouse Complex.

The fire has been threatening homes and structure protection personnel are positioned around the fire perimeter to action the blaze as it approaches homes and properties.

Several evacuation orders and alerts have been issued for the area. More information can be found on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

An air quality advisory remains in place and is currently considered hazardous.

Emergency officials will provide a regional update on the Grouse Complex wildfire at 10:00 a.m.

