No growth of Three Valley Lake fire over last two days

A view of the fire above Three Valley Lake. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)

The Three Valley Lake wildfire has remained 60 hectares in size for the past two days, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Discovered July 11, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Properties in the area, including Three Valley Lake Chateau, have been evacuated and Structural Protection Specialists were on scene.

BC Wildfire Service is not actively fighting the fire at the time, only monitoring it, however, CP Rail has a helicopter responding to the fire.

It is one of four fires that is larger than 10 hectares, burning with 25 km of Revelstoke. Other fires in the area include:

•Murder Creek, north of Revelstoke, seven hectares, newly discovered

•Crazy Creek Gorge FSR, north of Malakwa, 65 hectares and classified as out of control

•Bews Creek, north west of Malakwa, 200 hectares and classified as out of control

•Carnes Creek No. 2, north of Revelstoke, 1.2 hectares and classified as out of control

•Stony Lake, near the north tip of Mable Lake, at 0.4 hectares and classified as under control

•South Eagle, west of Revelstoke, 0.5 hectares and classified as under control

•Bourne Creek, north of Revelstoke, 0.009 hectares and classified as under control

•Fang Creek, east of Revelstoke, 0.1 hectares and classified as under control

B.C. Wildfires 2021Revelstoke