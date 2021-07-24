No growth overnight for Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous

The fire remains at an estimated size of 1,000 hectares

As of July 24, the Two Mile Road wildfire south of Sicamous was at 1,000 hectares. (CSRD photo)

The Two Mile Road wildfire did not increase in size overnight, according to a Saturday morning (July 24) update from the BC Wildfire Service.

As of 10:18 a.m. on Saturday, the fire remains an estimated 1,000 hectares in size, BC Wildfire said.

While it’s still classified as out of control, it’s been moving away from Sicamous and crews continue to make good progress holding fire guards.

Thirty-three BC Wildfire Service personnel will again be assisting firefighters from the Sicamous and Swansea Point fire departments on Saturday.

On Friday, air tankers and six water skimmers worked on the southern flank of the fire to cool hotspots and limit growth.

Three helicopters will be bucketing the fire. The District of Sicamous reminds people to avoid boating near the fire zone on Mara Lake as helicopters and aircraft use it to refill and attack the fire.

Crews will continue working with industry partners as 10 pieces of heavy equipment will be used to construct fire guards.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s evacuation order for all residences south of Sherlock Road, southeast of Cook, Gillis, and Larch avenues, east of the Sicamous Narrows and Mara Lake, and north of Sicamous Creek is still in effect.

An evacuation alert continues to be in effect for much of the district north of the evacuation order area up to Highway 1.

An evacuation alert for residents of Swansea Point also remains in effect.

