Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attended a weapons complaint Friday, April 24, 2020, at a motel in the 3200 block of 25th Avenue. (Google)

No gun found in weapons complaint at Vernon motel: RCMP

An individual was arrested after reportedly causing a disturbance in a motel near Polson Park

A heavy police presence descended on a Vernon motel Friday, April 24, in response to an alleged weapons complaint.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were informed an individual at a motel in the 3200 block of 25th Avenue was causing a disturbance and was in possession of a firearm.

Several police officers attended the area after 3:30 p.m. and arrested one person without incident.

A search following the arrest didn’t uncover a firearm and the individual has since been released without charge.

