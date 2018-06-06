No horses or dogs off-leash on the Okanagan Rail Trail

Lake Country council passed a bylaw amendment last night

The District of Lake Country has passed a new bylaw amendment that prevents dogs from being off-leash on the Okanagan Rail Trail during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.

Mayor James Baker said the Okanagan Rail Trail committee has proposed the same regulations in all of its jurisdictions.

Horses are also not allowed on the trail, despite disagreements from members of Lake Country council.

Baker would like to see horses on sections of the trail in Lake Country, but the risk of conflict with cyclists and people outweighs his opinion, he said.

Kelowna and the Regional District of the North Okanagan have similar regulations in place.

The rail trail is currently closed as construction continues.

