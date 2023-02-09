The Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry. (File photo)

The Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry. (File photo)

No injuries after semi-truck drives into Galena Bay near Revelstoke

Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry anchored for nearly 10 hours while vehicle is recovered

A semi-truck which drove into Galena Bay between Nakusp and Revelstoke kept the Arrow Lakes Ferry from running for nearly half the day on Thursday.

According to Marinus Goossen, Marine Manager with WaterBridge Ferries, at approximately 2:30 am this morning (Feb. 9) a transport truck without an attached trailer drove into Galena Bay at the Upper Arrow Lake Ferry terminal.

Goossen added that the truck was submerged in 8 ft of water, and crews brought in a heavy tow truck from Vernon to move the vehicle.

The two occupants of the truck were uninjured and brought to Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp by ambulance from the scene of the incident.

The ferry was unable to run for nearly 10 hours but resumed its route on schedule at around noon this afternoon (Feb. 9).

Nakusp RCMP responded to the incident but hasn’t released any more information at this time.

READ MORE: Service stopped on Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry south of Revelstoke

READ MORE: A gift within city limits: Greenbelt and area winter trail grooming

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dangerous offender on the run from RCMP picked up in Peachland
Next story
‘It’s not fair’: Long road ahead for B.C. transit improvements

Just Posted

John Aronson is well known to RCMP. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Dangerous offender on the run from RCMP picked up in Peachland

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Crash involving loading truck at busy Kelowna intersection

Council is supporting BC Transit’s funding application to the federal government’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. (Black Press file photo)
A tale of two yards: Millions needed for new and old Kelowna transit facilities

The City of Kelowna has applied for a provincial grant to refurbish the Island Stage in Waterfront Park. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna’s Island Stage needs upgrades for the show to go on

Pop-up banner image