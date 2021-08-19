No injuries as Vernon car heads over embankment

There were no serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Vernon Thursday, Aug. 19.
The BX Swan Lake Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle going over an embankment on BX Road just before 1:30 p.m. after it allegedly struck a power pole.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle walked away from the scene and returned to their home on BX Road. Firefighters were going to check on the driver’s condition.
No power lines were brought down as a result of the vehicle striking the pole, only an anchor wire. BC Hydro was alerted and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also attended.
Traffic on BX Road was not delayed.
