Kelowna Capital News file photo

No injuries in suspicious overnight Kelowna house fire

Kelowna Fire Department responded the fire around 12 a.m. Friday morning

An overnight fire that tore through an unoccupied Kelowna home has been deemed suspicious.

At around 12 a.m. Friday morning, Kelowna Fire Department responded to a fire that had flames coming through a two storey, double garage house as well as the attached carriage house.

“Fire crews were able to knock the fire down the fire and prevent any extension,” said platoon captain John Kelly.

The fire is now being investigated by RCMP and KFD investigators.

Kelowna Fire Department reminds people that smoke alarms save lives.

