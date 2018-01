An accident occurred on Hudson Road last night due to slippery road conditions

No damage or injuries were sustained during an accident in West Kelowna Friday night.

A vehicle travelling down Hudson Road slid into the ditch just before Concord Road.

Roads were reported as icy and slippery.

Emergency crews were on scene around 9:40 p.m.

