No joke: ‘Extra’ sweet $500,000 win for Kamloops woman

“My friend came over for breakfast and told me someone in Kamloops had won. I told her, jokingly, that it was me….”

A joke to a friend about winning the lottery turned out to be an unexpected (and amazing) reality for Kamloops’ Doris Costain, who is $500,000 richer after saying ‘Yes’ to the Lotto 6/49 Extra and matching all four numbers for the July 31, 2019 draw.

“My friend came over for breakfast and told me someone in Kamloops had won,” Costain said. “I told her, jokingly, that it was me….

“When we went out shopping I checked the ticket and found out I hadn’t been joking…I had won!”

Costain, who purchased her winning ticket at a lottery kiosk in Aberdeen Mall, is overjoyed with how the win will change her life. “I always said that if I have my health, I’ve won the lottery. Now I have really won the lottery, and I am so happy.”

READ MORE: Corvette flees police, smashes two vehicles on Highway 97C

Coming from a big family with several nieces and nephews, Costain is looking forward to sharing her winnings with her loved ones and spoiling herself a bit, as well. Already in retirement, she’s excited about what her win will mean for her future.

“My dreams would be to upgrade my vehicle and help out some family members,” Costain said. “I was also dreaming of a trip to Ireland, and now it can be a reality.”

So far in 2019, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $59 million in prize winning Lotto 6/49 tickets. Anyone can win, and #youcouldbenext! Watch some amazing lottery winner stories at www.playnow.com/lottery/winners/you-could-be-next/

BCLC offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit all British Columbians. Remember, play for fun, not to make money. For more information visit GameSense.com.

READ MORE: B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Corvette flees police, smashes two vehicles on Highway 97C
Next story
UPDATE: Bear will not be euthanized after biting B.C. toddler at Aldergrove zoo

Just Posted

Canada’s top court asked to hear appeal of American Indigenous man’s hunting rights

Defendent Richard Desautel has already won three court challenges

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

Kelowna man faces charges after fleeing on foot from stolen sedan

The man fled from police on foot after being spotted inside a stolen car

Learn wildfire coping skills at CMHA Kelowna workshop

Effects of devastating fires are far reaching, impacting mental health and well being

Corvette flees police, smashes two vehicles on Highway 97C

Corvette flees police in Merritt heads to Kelowna on Sunday

Update: Wildfire in the South Okanagan remains at 280 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Police seek whereabouts of wanted Okanagan man

Brent Thomas Doyle is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian male, 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds

Hurlburt tradition honoured at new Okanagan Lake park

Former kids camp sold to city, developed into Okanagan Lake park

Missing Shuswap woman catalyst for new search technology

Ashley Simpson’s pink suitcase inspires program for colour-specific drone search

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Campers at Shuswap campground told to boil water

High bacterial count in Yard Creek water system prompts notice

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Okanagan champion celebrated as community healer

Since passing away in May, Marjorie Macki is being honoured as a Community Champion

Most Read