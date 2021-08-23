No more extreme heat for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Those days of above 30 C temperatures for the B.C. Interior is in the past according to Environment Canada.

For the Okanagan-Shuswap, Monday will see below-normal temperatures sitting at about 20 C, with scattered showers across the region for the afternoon.

Over the weekend, light rain fell both Saturday and Sunday although not much more than 1- 2 millimetres said warning preparedness metrologist, Geoff Coulson.

“On Saturday, down near the international border in Osoyoos the most rain fell at about 5.3 mm, however, the rest of the Okanagan didn’t see much precipitation until Sunday,” he explained.

Lower temperatures have helped with the firefighting efforts in the region, slowing the spread of both the Mount Law blaze in West Kelowna and the White Rock Creek fire.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the last 48 hours haven’t seen significant growth on the fires thanks to high humidity and some precipitation over the fire area.

The rest of the week will see daytime times between 24 and 26 C, with little to no precipitation. An unsettled weather system will move in from the coast on Thursday night bringing cooler temperatures and rain to the Interior. On Friday, there is a chance of lightning for the region as well.

Although for the weekend, temperatures look to return to season normal of between 36 and 29 C, with a mix of sun and cloud. However, Coulson said that there doesn’t appear to be any 30 C plus days in the coming weeks.

“There is no indication we will see the intense heat return that we have in the past few weeks,” said Coulson. “Even into September, we will see some higher temperatures around seasonal value but no 30 C days.”

Coulson looked to the long-range forecast for the first week of September, which is forecast has temperatures between 24 and 26 C.

