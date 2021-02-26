No new COVID-19 cases at Big White in past week: IH

No more cases have been detected since IH’s last Big White Mountai update, Feb. 19

In the past seven days, no new cases of COVID-19 have been tied to the Big White Mountain cluster.

Interior Health (IH) broke the news Friday (Feb. 26) afternoon, saying no new cases have been detected in the cluster since their last update, Feb. 19.

Five cases are active, and in isolation, according to IH.

Out of the total 237 cases linked to the cluster, IH found 150 to work and/or reside on the mountain. A total of 232 people have recovered from the virus.

It’s been 73 days since the outbreak was declared, Dec. 15. Another update is expected next Friday, March 5.

IH reminded the public that COVID-19 continues to circulate in communities throughout the region.

Yesterday (Feb. 25) the health authority reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 within the region.

