No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Interior Health is reporting no additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The total numbers of cases in the health authority remain at 411 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 15 cases active and in isolation in the region. No one is in hospital.

Within the health authority, there are 166cases linked to Kelowna since June 26 – an increase of one since Tuesday.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at six positive cases — all among staff who contracted the virus during a two-day off-site training session.

B.C. public health officials reported 80 more cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 20, with two additional deaths to bring the total to 200 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The latest two deaths were in long-term care in the Fraser Health region.

READ MORE: B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases rise

Coronavirus

