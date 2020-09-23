A Vernon firefighter empties his boot during a water rescue after an individual was reported stuck in the BX-Swan Lake Creek around 34th Street and 35th Avenue Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

No one found in creek in Vernon water rescue ‘so far’: deputy fire chief

First responders are responding to reports of an individaul stuck in the creek

Vernon firefighters haven’t found anyone around the creek after members of the public reported someone stuck in the waters near 34th Street Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews including Vernon Fire Rescue Services, BC Ambulance and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a person stuck in the BX-Swan Lake Creek around 2:20 p.m. Sept. 23, near 34th Street and 35th Avenue.

First responders checked the immediate area including a culvert to see if the individual was trapped inside.

“So far, we haven’t found an individual,” said VFRS deputy Chief Dwight Seymour. “It’s not confirmed that the individual was still underneath or in the water, they may have left the area.

“We’re working with RCMP and public works,” Seymour said. “We’re getting a camera down here to see if they’ve went up farther east from the storm drains from this area.”

Seymour said there was no confirmation there was a person in the area.

Black Press has reached out to RCMP for more information.

