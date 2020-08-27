No one shot after bullets fly at the Kelowna Ramada

RCMP say two men were targeted by a single shooter

No one was shot at the Ramada Hotel on Wednesday after bullets were reportedly fired in the courtyard, despite confirmation from RCMP that a man suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Kelowna city councillor Maxine DeHart, who also works at the hotel, witnessed the event and said a man came running through the lobby after a series of gunshots rang out about 10:45 a.m.

“He tripped and fell running away from the bullets and hurt his elbow,” she said.

The man was treated for minor injuries by BC Emergency Health Services in the lobby and did not go to the hospital.

Police are now confirming that two men were targeted in the parking lot of the hotel by a single shooter; however, neither victim sustained injuries from the gunfire.

The suspect fled the area in a black car and is still at large.

Witnesses to the incident told the Capital News that a group of men who appeared to be the targets of the shooting had their vehicle impounded by the RCMP and were stuck without anywhere to go and tried unsuccessfully to check back into the hotel.

An abandoned vehicle, suspected to be involved in this incident, was located by RCMP just after 1 p.m. on Skeena Drive on Dilworth Mountain. Officer searched the area extensively but did not locate a suspect.

The Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section has taken over the investigation.

READ MORE: Police confirm man shot at Ramada Hotel, search for suspect continues

