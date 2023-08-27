No overnight growth, planned ignitions continue on West Kelowna fire

BC Wildfire Service reports that 1,800 residents were able to return home Aug. 26 as evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts in the Grouse Complex fires.

All orders for Kelowna and Lake Country have been lifted with both the Clarke Creek fire and Walroy Lake fire being held.

The McDougall Creek fire remains out of control and thousands of people remain evacuated.

The planned ignition will continue today if weather permits. A small two hectare ignition was completed on the northwest corner of the McDougall Creek fire on Aug. 26.

Firefighters are working to mop up hot spots in the areas of Traders Cove, Jennie Creek Road, Browse Road, and the Girl Guides Camp.

Structure protection is taking place with tactical patrols on Westside Road.

BC Wildfire Service is reminding the public that anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts, including the flying of drones, is illegal and penalties include a fine up to $100,000 and/or up to one year in jail.

The McDougall Creek fire remains at 12,318 hectares.

READ MORE: Salvation Army leader supports Kelowna-area fire fight with free meals

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of West KelownafirefightersKelowna