A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

No overtime: Kelowna transit workers taking stand, routes to be affected

Kelowna transit workers will stop working overtime hours as well Sept. 15

Transit routes in Kelowna are going to be affected as Kelowna transit workers (ATU Local 1722) are refusing to work overtime shifts under their job action.

The Kelowna transit workers union issued their strike notice on Sept. 1. Now, as of Sept. 15, workers will be refusing to work overtime shifts. This will impact transit routes throughout Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country.

This action is not impacting the Route 90 UBCO/Vernon from the Vernon Regional Transit System, or the Route 70 Penticton/Kelowna from the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System. Customers can find alerts here (Vernon) and here (South Okanagan).

handyDART services for people with cancer treatments, specialist appointments, dialysis, multiple sclerosis and more will continue to be in operation despite job action.

Transit customers will be notified when routes are cancelled through the NextRide app or Kelowna’s BC Transit website.

The labour dispute is between the union employees in Kelowna and BC Transit’s parent contractor, First Transit.

