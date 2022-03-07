Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth was murdered in the U.K. Feb. 1, just days before she was scheduled to return home. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)

No plea in murder of Vernon teen, accused England man heads to trial

Ashley Wadsworth was killed while visiting ‘boyfriend’ in Chelmsford

A young man from England is heading to trial for allegedly killing a teen from Vernon.

Jack Sepple, 23, is accused of murdering Ashley Wadsworth at a Chelmsford home in Essex on Feb. 1, 2022.

Sepple entered no plea during a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court Monday, March 7, according to the BBC.

A trial date has been set for Sept. 5, 2022 and provisionally listed for two weeks.

Wadsworth, 19, was a W.L. Seaton graduate. Daughter of Christy Gendron and Kenneth Wadsworth, she leaves behind her sister Hailey Cordell and niece Paisley along with many relatives in the large family.

“Ashley was extremely passionate about travelling, she loved arts, skiing, swimming, tennis, skating, and all outdoor activities,” her obituary in the Vernon Morning Star reads. “Ashley was very spiritual and recently found God through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was recently baptized Mormon in April 2021.”

The “bright and loving” young woman was accepted into Thompson Rivers University and planned to further her studies in the near future.

READ MORE: U.K. vigil for Vernon woman a ‘touching’ tribute to 2 murder victims

READ MORE: Vernon woman identified as victim in fatal stabbing in U.K.

