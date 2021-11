Class is in session for the rest of the Vernon School District

There’s no class for Cherryville, Lavington and Falkland students today, Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Monday night’s windstorm knocked out power to both communities. Therefore both of the elementary schools are closed.

Schools are operating in the rest of the Vernon school district.

