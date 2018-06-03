A map of the epicentre of Saturday’s small earthquake off the B.C. Coast. (US Geological Survey)

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

A small earthquake was detected near Masset on Saturday afternoon.

Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of the village, with the rumbling “lightly felt” there and the Village of Queen Charlotte.

There were no reports of damage and none were expected.

READ MORE: New technology aims to track earthquakes and tsunami in real-time

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said the earthquake was not expected to create a tsunami.

Haida Gwaii has seen a number of historic quakes, including an 8.1-magnitude shake in 1949 that Earthquakes Canada says knocked cows off their feet and bounced cars around on the mainland.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police looking to identify unknown man hit by train in Chase
Next story
Entangled killer whale saved off B.C. coast

Just Posted

Car wash fundraiser for Joe Rich fire department

Father’s Day event takes place June 17.

Reel Reviews: Solo flies alone

We say, “Solo is different than every other Star Wars movie”

Company marks 10th anniversary with donation to non-profit

Vantage West Realty donated to the Karis Support Society

Updated: Body of missing Vernon man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney’s car was found abandoned between Kelowna and Lake Country

Nature lovers wanted for Kelowna volunteer opportunities

The regional district needs your help in the parks this summer

B.C. rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after installation

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city ‘afraid of me’

Owner of non-profit issues challenge to Nelson officials

B.C. intern revealed to be mysterious legislative doodler

Non-partisan intern Zoé Duhaime came forward as the illustrator behind popular Twitter account

Police looking to identify unknown man hit by train in Chase

Chase RCMP say the man was struck by an eastbound train

Most Read