The quake struck approximately 166 kilometres west of Port Alice. (USGS photo)

The quake struck approximately 166 kilometres west of Port Alice. (USGS photo)

No tsunami warning after magnitude 5 earthquake off the north coast of Vancouver Island

The quake struck at approximately 2:22 p.m. on April 23

A magnitude five earthquake was recorded off the coast of Port Hardy on Saturday (April 23).

The quake struck just after 2 p.m. approximately 166 kilometres west of Port Alice.

Earthquakes Canada said there is no tsunami warning related to the quake.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is asked to report it to Earthquakes Canada.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Earthquake

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. couple says their water supply contaminated by logging activity

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Man in custody after weapon falls from waistband in Kelowna

(Brittany Webster)
Lake Country piloting mobile visitor centre

The Relativity of Time and Space is on at the Lake Country Art Gallery until May 28, 2022 (Lake Country Art Gallery)
Lake Country Art Gallery opens exhibit on time and space

#20 Tyler Cristall. (Pure Life Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors advance to conference finals over Salmon Arm