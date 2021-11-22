No vaccinations needed for voting in Vernon byelection

Jamie Morrow Stephanie Hendy Catherine Lord Ed Stranks Flora Evans Sherrilee Franks Kevin Demers Teresa Durning Art Gourley Andy Wylie Erik Olesen

Vernon voters have a big decision to make, and six chances to have their say.

A municipal by-election takes place Saturday, Dec. 4 for the vacant city councillor position created by the death of Dalvir Nahal.

There are 11 candidates vying for the position: Kevin Demers, Teresa Durning, Flora Evans, Sherrilee Franks, Arthur Gourley, Stephanie Hendy, Catherine Lord, Jamie Morrow, Erik Olesen, Ed Stranks and Andy Wylie.

Along with general voting day, advance voting opportunities begin this week. Eligible voters may attend any of the advance polling places listed below, with two pieces of ID and masks.

“Proof of vaccination is not required to vote,” the city said.

Advance voting begins Wednesday, Nov. 24 at the Schubert Centre, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be four varying time opportunities at Vernon City Hall: Nov. 25 from 4-8 p.m., Nov. 27 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voting takes place Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Priest Valley Gymnasium, Ellison Elementary School, Vernon Secondary School and Community Baptist Church.

For information on eligibility for voting, a list of acceptable identification to vote, a candidate list and more, visit vernon.ca/elections.

