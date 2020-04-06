No water for some North Okanagan residents amid maintenance

Interupption Tuesday from 8-3 for BX areas

Some BX residents are advised to stock up on water as some work could leave the taps dry.

Due to scheduled maintenance on an air valve, there will be a water outage for the on Tuesday, April 7, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The following roads will be affected:

Hartnell

Dixon Dam

Hughes

Maddock

Malim

Brookside

Briggs

“Please make necessary arrangements to have a short term water supply stored before the interruption for use during the water outage,” the City of Vernon said.

While every effort will be made to complete the project by 3 p.m., it may be necessary to have the water off longer.”

When water service resumes, residents may experience turbidity in the water.

“If this occurs please run your cold water for up to five minutes to clear your lines.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this disruption may cause.”

READ MORE: Water safe in Greater Vernon area: RDNO

READ MORE: Good Samaritan delivers stolen sentimental mail

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19
Next story
COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Just Posted

‘Shop, don’t stop’: Kelowna farmers host first outdoor market of year amid COVID-19

Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market held a ‘mini market’ over the weekend with only food vendors

Kelowna DJ gets shoutout from John Krasinski for ‘intellectual property heist’

DJ Stephen Keppler was accused and lauded for his appropriation of John Krasinski’s Some Good News

Kelowna man arrested for driving alleged stolen vehicle

The incident occurred on April 2 just after 2:30 p.m.

West Kelowna firefighters knockdown RV fire

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. on Ross Road in West Kelowna on April 6

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Kelowna Rockets?

This quiz challenges the knowledge of those who claim to be the biggest Rockets fans

WATCH: Kelowna songwriters release health care workers video tribute

The couple recently asked for selfies from frontline workers to include in the music video

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Proximity to border becoming a concern: Osoyoos mayor

Osoyoos residents are concerned about people not quarantining after returning from the U.S.

Introverted and extroverted kids likely to react differently to COVID-19 restrictions

B.C. child psychologist says your parenting approach can’t be one-size fits all in social isolation

B.C. begins taking submissions for $2M COVID-19 research fund

Rural health, impact of shifting hospital resources among priorities

Letter: Newspaper addict grateful the presses keep rolling

Writer appreciative of option to shop online, pick up orders

Letter: Messaging to stay home, don’t travel lost on some

Writer questions how golf courses are essential at this time

Stranded Osoyoos snowmobilers spend night on Mount Baldy

The two men were recused about 9 a.m. on April 6

HAWTHORNE: Motivation through the BRAVO formula

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Most Read