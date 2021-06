The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 29 will grow to an estimated $55 million

No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million dollars each that were up for grabs also went unclaimed.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 29 will grow to an estimated $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillions prizes offered.

The Canadian Press

