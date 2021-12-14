Water warnings are posted throughout town. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Water warnings are posted throughout town. Photo Andrea DeMeer

No word on when drinkable water will come out of Princeton taps

Line disinfection and testing begins this week

There is no estimate on when drinkable water will be available in Princeton homes.

Mayor Spencer Coyne told the Spotlight Sunday, Dec. 12, that the system –which was compromised in the Nov. 14 flood – will undergo disinfection this week.

Most of the town remains under a do not consume order, while homes on the benches, which rely on a separate system, are under a boil water advisory.

“I understand it’s an inconvenience and we are working as fast as we can. You can’t rush this process,” he said.

Water orders will not be lifted until extensive testing indicates there is zero bacteria in water coming out of the taps, Coyne added.

Whether or not the water is drinkable is not a political decision, rather a scientific one, he explained.

“Really, at the end of the day it’s not up to us whether the water is drinkable or not,” Coyne said.

Related: Princeton’s water system hanging – literally – by a fire hose

Related: ‘It’s just unbelievable’: Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth tours Princeton flood

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Guide outfitters make hay for Okanagan Indian Band following wildfire
Next story
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responds to 100th call of 2021

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue attended its 100th call of 2021 on Dec. 14. (File photo)
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responds to 100th call of 2021

The City of Kelowna’s vaccination mandate for its employees came into effect on Dec. 14, 2021. (File photo)
Vaccine mandate for City of Kelowna employees now in effect

George Harrison and Diamond Campbell enjoy a Christmas meal at the fifth annual Festive Street Lunch at All Saints' Anglican Church Saturday. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon charities serve seasonal meals for less fortunate

A sedan crashed into a traffic light on Springfield Road after being impacted on the passenger side. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
Sedan crashes into traffic light on Springfield Road