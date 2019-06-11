Nominate a deserving Kelowna business

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce to host 32nd Business Excellence Awards

It’s time to acknowledge the best of the best in business in the 32nd annual Kelowna Chamber Business Excellence Awards.

“As a past award winner, I know the tension, the excitement and the incredible energy that winning gave all our employees and what fun we had throughout,” Kelowna Chamber president Nikki Csek said. “I can’t wait!”

Awards will be presented in 12 categories, 11 of which are filled by nominations. Categories include rising star, micro business, large business, young entrepreneur, not-for-profit excellence, marketing campaign of the year and social leadership. Online nominations will be accepted until July 11.

READ MORE: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hands out its Buisness Excellence Awards

The prestigious award of business leader of the year is selected by an independent committee.

All finalists will be disclosed at a luncheon event held in September.

“We’re delighted to be sponsoring once again in 2019,” Farris managing partner Domenic Petrarioia said. “It’s a highlight on our company’s calender every year, and we can’t wait to congratulate the winners.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce commends council on tough decision

“BDC is thrilled to share the stage throughout the fall with the nominees, the finalists and the award winners,” BDC Business Centre manager Steve North said. “Enabling business, then seeing them achieve this level is what we love to do.”

A full, detailed list of categories can be found on the chambers website at kelownachamber.org/bea.

