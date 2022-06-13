Nomination packages soon to be available at Kelowna city hall

The city will also conduct the Kelowna school trustee election on behalf of the board of education. (File photo)

Anyone interested in running for Kelowna mayor or councillor during October’s municipal elections can pick up a nomination package at city hall starting Jul. 22.

The nomination period runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9, while campaigning can be done between Sept. 17 and Oct. 15. According to a staff report to council, there are two legislative changes since the 2018 election that are noteworthy.

Residents who have lived in Kelowna for less than 30 days are now eligible to vote provided they meet all other eligibility requirements. These include being 18 years old as of Oct. 15, 2022, being a Canadian citizen, and a resident of B.C. for at least six months before voting.

The second is mail ballot voting is now open to all voters if the local government chooses to allow it, which the city of Kelowna is. Advance voting days will be Oct. 5, 8, 12, 13 and 14 at various locations throughout the city. General voting day is Oct. 15.

The city will also conduct the Kelowna school trustee election on behalf of the board of education, in accordance with the school act.

More information about the municipal election can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

