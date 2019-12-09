Nominations open for Kelowna’s 45th annual Civic and Community Awards

The awards recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions made in the community each year

The nominations have opened for the 45th annual Civic and Community Awards. (Contributed)

The nomination process is underway for Kelowna’s 45th annual Civic and Community Awards which will honour volunteers, artists, athletes, environmentalists and businesses.

“Every year we see amazing people and organizations who really step up to make our community a better place,” said Mariko Siggers, community and neighbourhood services manager. “We encourage fellow residents to ensure that these outstanding citizens are recognized through the nomination process.”

Nominations will remain open until Feb. 14, 2020. Nomination forms and category information can be found at kelowna.ca/civicawards.

“New this year, we’ve adapted some of the award categories to ensure inclusivity and also to streamline the overall program,” said Siggers.

The categories are as follows:

Young Citizen of the Year

Fred Macklin and Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Citizen of the Year

Champion for the Environment

Corporate Community of the Year

Bob Giordano Memorial Coach/Admin of the Year

Bryan Couling Memorial Team of the Year

Male and Female Athletes of the Year

Teen Honour in the Arts

Honour in the Arts

Central Okanagan Foundation Volunteer Organization of the Year

Anita Tozer Memorial (not part of this nomination call)

Augie Ciancone Male and Female High School Athletes (not part of this nomination call)

The Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Dillon Thomas Budd and Payton Leigh Budd Youth Scholarship, sponsored by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.

The awards ceremony will take place on April 29, 2020, at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Tickets are set to go on sale in March 2020.

