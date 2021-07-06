Non-profit hosts STI testing clinic in Kelowna

Program offers confidential testing for gay, bi and trans men, as well as Two-Spirit and queer people

B.C.-based non-profit Health Initiative for Men will be launching a new provincewide sexual health resource on July 14.

Prick! is a confidential STI testing opportunity for gay, bi and trans men, Two-Spirit and queer people (GBT2Q people). The new sexual health resource, More Than Sex, will be in Kelowna on July 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The program aims to share information and health services unique to the needs of GBT2Q people by relying on the lived experiences of trans, non-binary and Two-Spirit communities.

The clinic will be hosted at the Rutland Aurora Health Centre at 285 Aurora Crescent.

“More Than Sex successfully helps us to understand many aspects of the queer world we live in, through the lens of gender-diverse queer people,” said Greg Oudman, executive director of Health Initiative for Men.

Those interested in the Kelowna event can visit checkhimout.ca for more information.

