The 47th Annual Rick Lapointe Memorial hockey tournament was cut short for some after an illness outbreak among the players. (Santeri Viinamäki/Wikimedia Commons)

‘Norovirus-like’ outbreak interrupts Bantam hockey showcase in Greater Victoria

Several athletes were sent home, quarantined on the ferry

The 47th Annual Rick Lapointe Memorial hockey tournament was cut short for some after a possible norovirus outbreak among the players.

Teams from the west coast were playing at three different southern Vancouver Island rinks – the Ian Stewart Racquet Club Complex, Juan de Fuca Arena, Pearkes Arena and Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre – for the Bantam-level Showcase which began on Thursday.

A spokesperson from Island Health said several players were affected by a “norovirus-like outbreak” during the tournament.

READ ALSO: Oscar Hickes: Longest running hockey tournament on Vancouver Island cancelled

According to HealthLinkBC, norovirus can cause an upset stomach, vomiting, cramping, fever and chills for up to three days. Treatment isn’t usually required, but the virus can be spread easily as it survives on surfaces for long periods of time if not properly disinfected with bleach and water.

Island Health is working with the tournament organizers to manage the outbreak. The affected players are no longer playing and the other athletes are being monitored.

The Island Health spokesperson noted that extra hygiene measures have been implemented for tournament attendees and that many of the ill players have gone home. Those who took the ferry back to the Lower Mainland were quarantined in their vehicles during the sailing to limit the spread of the virus.

The tournament concludes on Sunday at the Ian Stewart Complex with the A2 final at 10 a.m. and the A1 at 12:30 p.m.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
More childcare spaces coming for Kelowna families
Next story
South Okanagan volunteer dental clinic donates rotten teeth to good cause

Just Posted

More childcare spaces coming for Kelowna families

The provincial government stated that additional funding will create 68 more spaces in the Okanagan

Rockets grab win over reigning league champs in first game of road trip

Kelowna beat the Prince Albert Raiders 2-1 Friday night, take on Saskatoon Saturday

GoFundMe started for Kelowna family who lost pet, home in Rutland fire

A fire tore through a Rutland four-plex in the morning on Dec. 6

Winter Blues Festival returns to Lake Country

Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band headline the 2020 show on Jan. 25

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan receives $20,000 grant

The organization announced the grant from Revera on Friday

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

Campbell River mom’s iPhone containing priceless photos stolen from Victoria hospital parkade

The phone contained photos, heartbeat recordings of her late son

Miller nets winner as Canucks edge Sabres 6-5 in OT

Roussel, Leivo tally two apiece for Vancouver

‘Norovirus-like’ outbreak interrupts Bantam hockey showcase in Greater Victoria

Several athletes were sent home, quarantined on the ferry

South Okanagan volunteer dental clinic donates rotten teeth to good cause

H.E.C.K. recently gifted 47 rotten teeth to a search and rescue group in the area

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study

Healing with honesty: Justice served 40 years later

Revelstoke senior gets house arrest for sexually assaulting stepdaughter

WorkSafe BC to investigate explosion at Princeton facility

Explosion at Envirogreen waste reclamation plant occurred Nov. 27

Doors open to Vernon’s first refill store

Vernon’s Refill Store may be answer to plastics problem

Most Read