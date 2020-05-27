North and Central Okanagan on flood watch

Kalamalka Lake users are asked to take measure to reduce the risk of soil erosion as the lake is nearing capacity and much of the North and Central Okanagan remain on flood watch.

“Please leave any debris along lakeshores on Kalamalka Lake in place until the risk of flood has passed,” the District of Coldstream said in a statement May 27. “The debris acts like a cushion to waves in the event of an onshore wind, and reduces sand erosion.”

Boaters are reminded there is debris in Kalamalka Lake, and to use caution.

Boaters and personal watercraft users should also avoid creating waves near the shoreline that could damage property or contribute to shoreline erosion.

Transport Canada advises anyone operating a power-driven boat in British Columbia must adhere to a speed limit of 10 kilometres per hour within 30 metres of shore.

Although slower speeds are strongly encouraged while water levels remain high.

Private docks are also at risk from high water levels and waves.

Homeowners can secure anchored docks by ensuring the anchor lines are long enough that they won’t snap if water levels rise.

Pull-up docks should be raised as high as possible and docks should be secured through use of sandbags or weighted barrels. All loose items should be removed.

Residents with sandbags protecting their property should keep them in place until the risk of flood has passed.

