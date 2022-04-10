North End Plan Phase 2 going to Kelowna council

Plan intended to guide the growth of the North End for the next 20 years

Phase 2 of the four-phase North End Plan (NEP) is ready for Kelowna council to review.

The plan, launched in 2021, is intended to guide the growth of the North End for the next 20 years. It addresses community needs, land use, housing, transportation, parks and public spaces, and utility servicing. Phase 2 is the visioning stage of the process which involved existing plans and policies, public engagement, and a staff technical review in helping to establish how the neighbourhood will look, feel, and function.

Themes from public consultation focused on local businesses and services, housing availability and affordability, waterfront access, parks and recreation, walkability and bikeability, art, culture and heritage.

A staff report said many participants stated a need for greater affordability of housing and spoke to the increasing presence of homelessness in the neighbourhood, as well as the need for more permanent housing solutions and support for people experiencing homelessness.

There was support for more of the waterfront to be opened to public access, increasing park and green space, better pedestrian and biking infrastructure, acknowledgment of the Syilx/Okanagan culture, as well as preserving and commemorating local history. A need to incorporate art, entertainment, and culture was also noted.

Phase 3 of the NEP will use the draft vision and objectives to develop concept plans for council to review, and public engagement to help choose a preferred concept for council endorsement. The preferred concept would be used to develop a draft plan in Phase 4.

Read More: Kelowna council to get look at new zoning bylaw consultation results

Read More: Snowpack below normal in Okanagan

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownadevelopmentPlanning