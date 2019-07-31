North Okanagan adventure park proposed

You could be rolling down this piece of property in Spallumcheen on an alpine mountain coaster if a Spallumcheen couple’s dream of opening an adventure park is approved by the township. (Patti Wood - photo)

There have been plenty of adventures on Jack Wood’s family property in Spallumcheen.

His great-great grandfather acquired land off Highway 97A between what is now Powerhouse Road and Eagle Rock Road through a land grant in 1896.

In the 123 years the property has been in the family, there have been multiple family functions, children and grandkids playing, and even a birth in a house on the property.

Now, Jack and his wife, Patti, want to turn some of the property into an adventure everyone can enjoy.

The couple have applied to the Township of Spallumcheen to develop, in phases, the Wood Mountain Adventure Park, consisting initially of an alpine coaster ride, children’s play area and challenge course, and buildings for ticket and merchandise dales, washroom, ride cart storage and repair and administration.

The highlight is the alpine coaster ride, similar to the one operating in Revelstoke but with a difference.

“Revelstoke’s is a single rail with a small seat. We plan a two-rail system that can hold two adults in the cart and has incredible safety features,” said Patti.

A report from the township said the plan is to operate the alpine coaster year round, and that Phase 2 of the project may includ zip lines, treet climbs, rock climbing areas and hiking and biking trails. A site plan for Phase 2 has not been submitted.

A public hearing on the application is slated for Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Township of Spallumcheen office.



