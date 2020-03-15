Volunteers, from Salmon Arm, Vernon and Revelstoke SAR rescued a snowmobiler who became stranded in the Blue Lake area on Saturday, March 14. (Hunters Range Snowmobile Association/Facebook)

North Okanagan and Shuswap search and rescue volunteers save stranded sledder

Members of local sled clubs and Shuswap, Vernon and Revelstoke SAR volunteers helped with the rescue

Rescuers from three different search and rescue groups and local snowmobile clubs came together to help rescue a stranded sledder.

The snowmobiler became stranded in the Blue Lake area on Saturday, March 14 and was rescued that day.

A Facebook post from the Hunter’s Range Snowmobile Association states that some of their members along with Eagle Valley Snowmobile club members and volunteers from the Vernon, Shuswap and Revelstoke search and rescue groups worked together to rescue the snowmobiler.

The post praised the volunteers who dropped everything to rescue the sledder in need. The rescued snowmobiler is alive and well.

“It was great to see so many SAR teams all working together on a challenging task,” a statement from Vernon Search and Rescue reads.


