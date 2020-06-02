Shuswap Falls Hydro park is under water near Lumby June 1, 2020. (Ardis Miller photo)

North Okanagan bands together to block flood water

Creeks swollen and flowing over roads near Lumby, threatening properties

Some Lumby residents worked all night to protect properties as water levels rose rapidly Monday, June 1.

Water is up to the top of the fence at the Shuswap Falls hydro park and creeks have swollen and are coming up over banks and roads, such as Mabel Lake Road near the lake and Whitevale Road.

“A big thank you to all those wonderful people that showed up tonight and stayed ‘til 4 a.m. to help with the sandbagging,” said Tony Schilter, on a Lumby Facebook group. “I’ve got the skid steer on standby now for anyone who needs help.”

It’s not the first time the community has come together to help friends and neighbours.

“Lumby people always seem to come together in times of need,” said resident Norma Bouzek.

But sadly, it’s not the first time the community has been plagued by flood waters. It’s become an annual occurrence for Lumby. And despite efforts to keep protections in place, the village is forced to remove them every year.

Whatever goes in is considered temporary and needs to be removed within a certain time period, through Emergency Management British Columbia.

“The DFO (Department of Fisheries and Oceans) came out and said, ‘you are in violation and have done damage to the creek and you need to take it out,’” said Mayor Kevin Acton, of massive berms that were put in place to retain high water and in turn saved more than $20-million worth of infrastructure each year.

Despite attempts to convince DFO to allow the berms to remain in place, there were apparent damages to salmon habitat.

Meanwhile, a permanent solution seems impossible to the high-water problems that plague Lumby every year.

“It’s frustrating,” said Acton. “We’ve been forced to remove millions of dollars worth of work.”

There are gabion dikes — metal baskets filled with rock or sand — being put in place, but will again be taken out once the flood risk eases.

“I don’t understand why we don’t just put it in and leave it,” Acton said.

READ MORE: High water floods Cherryville park

READ MORE: Flood potential puts Lumby on evacuation alert

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flood watchflooding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Burning sparks $200,000 in damage to old Oyama factory

Just Posted

Pay parking returns to some downtown areas

Other areas will remain no-charge until June 15

Rogers Communications begins virtual hiring for 350 jobs in Kelowna

Rogers is hiring for its new Customer Solutions Centre

UPDATE: Burning sparks $200,000 in damage to old Oyama factory

Fire crews respond in full force to blaze on Pelmewash Parkway

Kelowna Mountie faces internal review after ‘uncooperative’ arrest

“A thorough internal review of this officer’s actions is currently underway,” said Kelowna RCMP Supt. Brent Mundle.

Waterparks, rec facilities in Kelowna may reopen late June

‘What we think the plan is today, may change tomorrow’

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

B.C. NDP says Andrew Wilkinson is wrong about federal link

Morning Start: #BlackLivesMatter started with a love letter

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Parent, superintendent, trustee report smooth return to classrooms in B.C.

The biggest challenge is convincing families that it’s safe, some say

High water levels on Shuswap Lake may close popular Canoe Beach

Rain forecast could flood entrance tunnel, city staff to evaluate

189 homes in Grand Forks area given evacuation orders

Homes are in the Nursery, Grand Forks Airport, Gilpin Rd., Johnson Flats and Granby Rd. areas

Summerland man rescued following ATV accident

Helicopters used to transport injured man to Kelowna for treatment

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

Vernon videographer captures thunderstorm

See the ‘best bits’ of Saturday’s storm

Most Read