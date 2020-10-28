North Okanagan business owners hit second time in three months

Simply Delicious broken into, but nothing was stolen

An early-morning break and enter at Simply Delicious is the second hit to the owners after a truck smashed through their chiropractic business in July.

Glass in the front door of the 31st Avenue natural and gourmet market was broken shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

“They smashed it in and then they came in through the store looking for something and then high tailed it out the back door,” co-owner Oryana Grant said.

But nothing was stolen.

“It’s peculiar,” said Grant, who took over ownership of Simply Delicious with her husband Cameron in May.

RCMP are investigating the incident, which they attended, along with police dog services.

“The person responsible was not located by police and the investigation is continuing,” RCMP media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

Wednesday’s break-in took place almost exactly three months after Cameron’s other business suffered some substantial damage.

A vehicle crashed into Allcare Chiropractic and Laser Solutions on 34th Avenue early Monday, July 27.

A window and bricks were smashed as a result of the crash.

“It’s been an unlucky few months but that just means some good things are coming my way,” Cameron said.

Meanwhile, the couple is thankful for Cutting Edge Glass, who came and fixed the broken glass at Simply Delicious right away so business could resume as normal.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

