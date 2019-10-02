North Okanagan cannabis producer sees successful first harvest

Lotus Ventures Inc. near Armstrong expects to produce around 165,000 grams of cannabis every month

Lotus Ventures Inc. completed its first harvest of high-quality, award-winning strains of cannabis from its facility near Armstrong. (Lotus Ventures)

An Armstrong-based producer has completed its first harvest of cannabis since receiving its licence on March 8 and now it’s preparing to send a representative sample to labs for microbiological testing.

Lotus Ventures Inc.’s first harvest is made up of high-quality and award-winning strains of marijuana that must be dried for two-to-three weeks before being sent to a third-party lab for quality testing. The product must meet Health Canada’s testing requirements and if green-lighted, bulk shipments of product will be delivered to Lotus’ streaming partner, Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. immediately.

The harvest was completed in one day with the help of eight production staff workers, investor relations specialist Daniel McRobert said.

“Everything went smoothly,” he said. “We have on-boarded four new production workers over the past two weeks and everyone has adjusted well.”

The process went off without a hitch, McRobert said.

“No unexpected challenges, believe it or not,” he said. “However, since this was our first run through everything, we were testing out how each strain reacts to the environment and dailing-in our HVAC and automation systems.”

The 22,500-square-foot facility near Armstrong has six production rooms and one room will be harvested every two weeks totalling approximately 165,000 grams of cannabis every month, or 2-million grams per year.

