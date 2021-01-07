North Okanagan care home experiences second COVID-19 death

‘We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Interior Health’

A second death has been reported at a Vernon long-term care home due to COVID-19.

Interior Health is reporting one additional death and 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 6. This brings the region’s total case-count since testing began to 4,310 and the total death toll to 34.

The additional death was at Vernon’s Heritage Square, which now was 31 cases (21 residents and 10 staff). It is the second death at the facility this week.

“I want to take the time to offer my condolences to the loved ones and caregivers,” said Susan Brown, IH’s president and CEO. “We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Interior Health, so please, stay home if you are feeling unwell, get tested, and use your layers of protection.”

Creekside Landing in Vernon has 13 cases (10 residents and three staff).

Vernon’s Noric House has 10 cases (eight residents and two staff).

A total of 785 cases remain active in the Interior Health region and 33 people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care.

Also on Tuesday, an outbreak was declared at a second Oliver long-term care home. Sunnybank currently has four cases among staff members at the home.

