A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care home has claimed five people. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

North Okanagan care home records fifth COVID-19 death

Heritage Square mourns loss, Noric House outbreak grows

A local care home is mourning yet another loss following an outbreak at the facility.

A fifth person has died over the weekend from COVID-19 at Heritage Square, a senior living centre on 27th Street.

“Unfortunately this brings the total number of people who have succumb to COVID-19 to 40 and our condolences go to their loved ones and caregivers,” Interior Health presidents and CEO Susan Brown said. “We continue to see COVID-19 in communities all across Interior Health and everyone needs to remain vigilant in following precautions to minimize the spread of this virus.”

The number of cases at Heritage has increased to 42: 32 residents and 10 staff. That is only one more than Friday’s reported numbers.

Noric House now has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff. There have been 11 more cases since the Jan. 8 numbers.

Creekside Landing has 15 cases: 10 residents and five staff. The numbers increased by two over the weekend, among staff.

