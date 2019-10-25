North Okanagan crash causes delays

Incident Friday afternoon at 27th Street and Anderson Way

A crash clogged up a busy Vernon intersection Friday afternoon.

A motor vehicle incident was reported at 27th Street and Anderson Way just before 3 p.m.

Witness Dennis Gurney was following the black sedan as they were travelling through the intersection along Anderson Way on a green light.

He said the black truck travelling south into town ran a red light and T-boned the front of the vehicle.

The driver of the truck appeared to be OK while the driver’s side air bag was deployed in the sedan, which had at least three people in it, all of whom were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon man dead in Thursday morning collision in Lake Country

Just Posted

Vernon man dead in Thursday morning collision in Lake Country

The man was pronounced dead on the scene

Second bridge across Okanagan Lake ‘unlikely’ because of $1 billion price tag

Highway 33 extension plans are being scaled back due to cost

UBC Okanagan in for tough volleyball home-opener challenge

The Heat host the University of Alberta Friday and Saturday

Central Okanagan school board approves drug-prevention program for 1,750 students

The program will take place across nine schools early next year

Power knocked out for over 2,400 customers in Rutland

Power seems to be restored in Rutland, but outages continue throughout the Okanagan,

Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992

Kootnekoff: BC Teachers’ Federation vs the Province of B.C. (Part 3)

In the final part of the series, Kelowna lawyer details where the battle has led

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

Family of eight from South Sudan to come to Summerland

Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group had initially planned to support family from Namibia

Salmon Arm residents urge ban on use of Jake brakes in city

Concerns brought to attention of city council, decision on signs up to ministry

Deaths of five bears in Penticton ‘a wake-up call’

Euthanization of five bears in Penticton Thursday has emotions running high in the city

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

Most Read