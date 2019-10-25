North Okanagan crash causes delays

A crash clogged up a busy Vernon intersection Friday afternoon.

A motor vehicle incident was reported at 27th Street and Anderson Way just before 3 p.m.

Witness Dennis Gurney was following the black sedan as they were travelling through the intersection along Anderson Way on a green light.

He said the black truck travelling south into town ran a red light and T-boned the front of the vehicle.

The driver of the truck appeared to be OK while the driver’s side air bag was deployed in the sedan, which had at least three people in it, all of whom were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.