North Okanagan fire ban lifted

The Regional District of North Okanagan has lifted the campfire ban within the region as of Monday, Sept. 10.

“As a result of the precipitation and moist weather conditions over the last few days, the risk in fire fuels and wildfires has decreased immensely,” the District said in a release.

“Residents are now able to have campfires in the area but are encouraged to use extreme caution and safety in all fire use.”

The fire ban went into effect July 26.

The District said this only relates to the allowance of campfires, chimneys, outdoor stoves and other portable apparatus that is not CSA or ULC approved. As per the fire regulation set by the Kamloops Fire Centre, Category 2 and 3 fires are still prohibited, along with the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels, exploding targets and tiki torches or similar.

The fire ban for the City of Vernon was lifted Friday, Sept. 7.

