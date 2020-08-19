North Okanagan firefighters help battle Christie wildfire

Team drove up last evening to aid in protecting homes from Mount Christie blaze

Okanagan neighbours are banding together to protect homes.

A team of four Lake Country Fire Department firefighters rolled out Tuesday evening, Aug. 18, to assist with the Christie Mountain wildfire between Penticton and Okanagan Falls.

“They worked all night to fight structure fires and protect homes,” the district of Lake Country said.

The Christie Mountain fire is burning in difficult rocky, sloped terrain with limited access points for ground crews. It was listed as 1,400 hectares at press time with more than 300 homes on evacuation order.

READ MORE: Mount Christie wildfire grows to 1,400 hectares

The winds were variable overnight which influenced the fire activity and contributed to some rank three fire behaviour.

During wildfire season, the public is reminded to take caution to ensure resources aren’t needed to fight human-caused fires.

“While hot weather and lightening are major factors in wildfires at this time of year, it is crucial to be vigilant and take precautions to ensure human caused fires do not impact our community,” the district said.

READ MORE: Grass fire sparked near Vernon-Coldstream

bc wildfiresfirefighters

