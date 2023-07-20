Day two on the Bald Range Creek wildfire off Westside Road. (Central Okanagan Emergency Response)

North Okanagan fires under control, Westside Road reopens

Lightning suspected cause of Enderby and Sicamous fires

Two new fires spotted in the region yesterday have been brought under control.

A .3 hectare fire near Larch Hills in Sicamous, located at Annis Forest Service Road, was discovered Wednesday around 11:20 a.m.

North east of Enderby, a .009 hectare fire was detected near Cook Creek Forest Service Road around 9:45 a.m. July 19.

Both fires are suspected to be caused by lightning.

The Bald Range Creek fire off Westside Road south of Vernon is also under control.

The 4.08-hectare blaze was sparked Monday and the cause remains under investigation.

Westside Road remains limited to single-lane, alternating traffic between Main St and Shelter Cove.

DriveBC anticipates the road will fully re-open by 6 p.m. today, July 20.

