North Okanagan gas station robbed

RCMP seek suspect from Esso robbery

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who allegedly robbed an Armstrong gas station last week.

A male suspect entered the Esso gas station, located at 3210 Smith Dr., approached staff and allegedly demanded money on Tuesday, May 21 just before midnight. The male suspect took an un-disclosed amount of cash from an open drawer and then fled the area in a small silver vehicle. The employee was not injured during the incident and extensive patrols for the suspect were made, however was not located.

See also: Vernon armed robbery suspect arrested in Enderby

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 25 years of age, six feet tall and wearing a black hooded sweater, blue jeans, black running shoes, a grey toque with a red bandanna over his face and dark rimmed sunglasses.

Of particular note the suspect’s black hooded sweater had a distinctive Billa Bong logo on the front with the words BILLA on the top and BONG on the bottom of a wave graphic.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Armstrong RCMP Detachment at 250-546-3028. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bike to Work and School week rolls out in Kelowna

Just Posted

Car smashes into pole outside West Kelowna business

The pole managed to stop the car from driving further and hitting the building

Woman loses license after driving impaired, damaging multiple properties

West Kelowna woman damages two homes and a truck while allegedly drunk driving

Police watchdog investigates crash between Kelowna cop and cyclist

The Independent Investigations Office is currently in Kelowna

High risk take down in Kelowna ends in two arrests

Two Alberta men face criminal charges for evading police in stolen truck

Man allegedly takes sneaky photos of woman in Lake Country

Lake Country RCMP look for man driving a charcoal grey SUV

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

RCMP deploy spike belt in South Okanagan chase

RCMP eventually nabbed an alleged thief who drove across a spike belt

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Monty Python’s Spamalot set for Okanagan stage

Big Apple Productions raises silliness to an art form

Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election campaign

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Petition pushes to keep overdose prevention site out of Okanagan city’s downtown

More than 300 business owners and residents say no to Interior Health plan

Free puppies: Canadian woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam

Police say there’s little they can do about the scam

Most Read