North Okanagan hit with 60 vehicle break-ins last month

RCMP urge vigilance after reports of stolen items from vehicles in North Okanagan in December

Nearly 60 cases of stolen items from vehicles were reported to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP in December.

The items stolen from vehicles were reported from across the North Okanagan and have included money, suitcases, ski equipment, purses and wallets, tools, sunglasses and computers.

Some of the vehicles hit by thieves had been left unlocked while others had the windows smashed to gain access.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a few hours, overnight, or several days while on a trip,” media officer Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

The RCMP are now reminding motorists to remove anything valuable from the vehicle upon parking.

“If it’s valuable to you, chances are a thief will think it’s valuable too,” she said. “Protect things by not leaving them in your vehicle.”

