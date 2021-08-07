On August 7, 2021, the general manager of Fairfield by Marriott hotel locations in Vernon and Salmon Arm asked non-essential travellers to reconsider their travel dates due to wildfires in the region. (Contributed)

On August 7, 2021, the general manager of Fairfield by Marriott hotel locations in Vernon and Salmon Arm asked non-essential travellers to reconsider their travel dates due to wildfires in the region. (Contributed)

North Okanagan hotel manager asks non-essential travellers to reconsider travel dates due to wildfires

Ashley Olsen wants to accommodate evacuees while honouring existing reservations

The general manager of the Fairfield by Marriott hotel locations in Salmon Arm and Vernon is asking non-essential travellers to modify their plans due to wildfires in the region.

Ashley Olsen said staff at the hotels are in the process of contacting guests with upcoming reservations in August and asking them for their support in modifying their travel dates, as Olsen’s hotels look to free up space for wildfire evacuees.

She said as of Saturday (Aug. 7), the Vernon and Salmon Arm hotels she manages are near capacity. In addition to regular guests, the hotels are hosting about 275 evacuees, support personnel and law enforcement officers between them, she said.

“It’s critical that we free up rooms. Without these cancellations, at some point hotels in the area will have to make the difficult decision to ask evacuees to find alternate accommodations in order to house existing reservations,” said Olsen.

Read more: Salmon Arm Fairgrounds open for White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees with hobby farm animals

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
White Rock Wildfire continues to burn at 55,000 hectares, fire growth near Westside Road

Just Posted

View from across Okanagan Lake of White Rock Lake fire. (Facebook)
Westside Road evacuees granted window to retrieve essential items

The White Rock Lake wildfire burns near the Westside on Friday night, Aug. 6, 2021. (Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)
White Rock Wildfire continues to burn at 55,000 hectares, fire growth near Westside Road

The White Rock Lake wildfire burns near the Westside on Friday night, Aug. 6, 2021. (Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)
PHOTOS: White Rock Lake wildfire lights up night skies in the Okanagan

Creek flows are so low that fish are dying in the shallow water. (Okanagan Nation Alliance)
Low flows, high temperatures killing fish in Okanagan creeks